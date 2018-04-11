The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends higher for 5th day in volatile trade

PTI
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 4:21 pm IST

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher and advanced to 33,981.54.

Sensex gained 60 points to end at 33,940 in see-saw trade on Wednesday, led by gains in metal, IT and consumer durables counters amid mixed Asian cues.
 Sensex gained 60 points to end at 33,940 in see-saw trade on Wednesday, led by gains in metal, IT and consumer durables counters amid mixed Asian cues.

Mumbai: Rising for the fifth straight session, market benchmark Sensex gained 60 points to end at 33,940 in see-saw trade on Wednesday, led by gains in metal, IT and consumer durables counters amid mixed Asian cues.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses following overnight gains at the Wall Street helped key indices close in the positive zone, brokers said.

Investors are focusing on key macroeconomic data, including retail inflation and industrial production numbers due tomorrow and corporate results starting Friday.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher and advanced to 33,981.54, but soon slipped on profit-taking to touch a low of 33,750.74, before settling up 60.19 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,940.44.

The gauge had gained 861.18 points in the previous four sessions. The NSE 50-share index, after moving between 10,428.15 and 10,355.60 on alternate bouts of selling and buying, finally concluded at 10,417.15, up 14.90 points, or 0.14 per cent.

DIIs were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 653.65 crore yesterday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold to the tune of Rs 684.99 crore, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bombay stock exchange, domestic institutional investors, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

2

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

3

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

4

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

5

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham