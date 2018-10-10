The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

Business, Market

Markets stage relief rally; banking, auto stocks lead

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2018, 3:54 pm IST

The BSE Sensex, after a gap up opening at 34,493.21, rallied to hit a high of 34,858.35 before concluding 461.42 points.

The broader Nifty too reclaimed the key 10,400 mark. (Photo: PTI)
 The broader Nifty too reclaimed the key 10,400 mark. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Markets staged a strong comeback Wednesday after the recent rout as investors started accumulating battered financials, auto and metal stocks amid the rupee recovering from record lows.

The BSE Sensex, after a gap up opening at 34,493.21, rallied to hit a high of 34,858.35 before concluding 461.42 points, or 1.35 per cent higher at 34,760.89.

The broader Nifty too reclaimed the key 10,400 mark. It touched a high of 10,482.35, before finally settling at 10,460.10, showing a significant gain of 159.05.10 points, or 1.54 per cent.

Key indices stayed in the positive terrain through the session as buying activity gathered momentum.

The Sensex had lost nearly 175 points on Tuesday as the rupee plunged to a record low amid unabated capital outflows by foreign funds.

Sentiment also got a lift after the SBI, coming to the rescue of cash-strapped NBFCs, decided on Tuesday to buy their assets to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore, a move that will provide liquidity support to non-banking financing companies facing headwinds after a series of loan defaults by IL&FS group firms.

RBI's decision to inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds on October 11 to meet festive season demand for funds also boosted the sentiment here, market watchers said.

The rupee recovered by 34 paise to 74.05 (intra-day) against the dollar at the forex market on Wednesday.

Selling also halted at emerging markets after the dollar turned weak from seven-week highs and steady crude oil prices also positively impacted sentiment.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was hovering around USD 84.30 a barrel.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,526 crore Tuesday while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded equities amounting to Rs 1,242 crore, provisional data showed.

Benchmarks largely benefited from value buying in beaten-down stocks, led by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and SBI amid a better trend at other Asian markets, traders said. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

2

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

3

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

4

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

5

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham