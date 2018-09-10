The Asian Age | News

Sensex plunges over 400 points as rupee breaches 72.50 mark for first time

The BSE 30-share barometer fell by 420 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 37,970.

The BSE Benchmark Sensex dropped 420 points in late morning deals on Monday on negative global cues, widening current account deficit as rupee continued its fall to hit a fresh record low. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points in afternoon session Monday after the rupee breached 72.50 mark against the US dollar for the first time ever amid weak Asian cues.

While, rupee continued its free fall hitting a new low of 72.67 due to a strengthening dollar and widening trade deficit. Global market sentiment turned weak after US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened tariffs on a further USD 267 billion worth of Chinese imports. While, Beijing warned of retaliation if the US goes ahead with any new measures. The 30-share index dropped 418.39 points, or 1.09 per cent, to trade at 37,971.43 at 1225 hrs.

The broader Nifty-50 index also trading lower below 11,500 market at 11,470.65, down 118.45 points, or 1.02 per cent. Heavy selling was witnessed in FMCG, telecom, consumer durables, finance, oil and gas, realty, power, metals, banks, energy, auto and utilities sectors. Major losers were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL and HDFC falling up to 2.52 per cent.

While, Wipro, NTPC, Axis Bank and Adani Ports bucked weak market trend, gaining up to 0.79 per cent. Most Asian markets were trading lower as trade tensions between the US and China remained in focus, China's trade surplus with the United States widened to a record in August. US stocks closed lower last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending 0.31 per cent lower.

