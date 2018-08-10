The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex retreats from record high, down 106 points

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 9:56 am IST

NSE Nifty receded from its record level and slipped 29.05 points, or 0.25 per cent to 11,441.65.

The gauge had gained 358.57 points in the previous two sessions.
 The gauge had gained 358.57 points in the previous two sessions.

Mumbai: Retreating from its lifetime high, the BSE Sensex dropped 106 points in opening trade on Friday on profit-booking in recent gainers amid a weak trend at other Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer fell by 106.02 points or 0.27 per cent to 37,918.35, with banking, PSU, metal, realty and FMCG stocks falling up to 0.30 per cent. The gauge had gained 358.57 points in the previous two sessions.

Brokers said apart from profit-booking at record levels, a weak trend at other Asian markets following overnight losses on Wall Street dented the trading sentiment.

The wider NSE Nifty too receded from its record level and slipped 29.05 points, or 0.25 per cent to 11,441.65.

SBI, Coal India, HDFC, Sun Pharma, RIL, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and Bajaj Auto were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 85.39 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 370.68 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

Asian stocks slipped as investors assessed the impact of the latest tit-for-tat in the US-China trade war.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.40 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.53 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.15 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 per cent lower in Thursday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

2

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

3

Authors share more about their favourite reads on Book Lovers Day

4

Mountain Echoes Literary Festival returns with ninth edition in Bhutan

5

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham