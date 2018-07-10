The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex reclaims 36,000-mark in early trade ahead of key earnings

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 10:09 am IST

The 30-share index rose for the third straight day by gaining 203.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 36,138.59 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty also recaptured the 10,900 mark.
 The NSE Nifty also recaptured the 10,900 mark.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex advanced by over 200 points to reclaim the 36,000-mark in early trade on Tuesday led by gains on IT, realty and capital goods counters, ahead of key quarterly results scheduled later in the day.

The 30-share index rose for the third straight day by gaining 203.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 36,138.59 in early trade. IT, realty, capital goods, oil and gas, metal, tech, auto, PSU, power and banking stocks led the upward movement, by rising up to 1.16 per cent.

The gauge had gained 360.17 points in the previous session two sessions. The NSE Nifty also recaptured the 10,900 mark. The index was trading higher by 61.85 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 10,914.75.

Support came from key stocks such as Yes Bank, RIL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Coal India, L&T and HDFC, rising up to 1.72 per cent.

Traders said widening of bets by investors ahead of Q1 numbers from IndusInd Bank and TCS, amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) influenced market sentiment. TCS shares rose 0.65 per cent to Rs 1,900, while IndusInd Bank fell 0.17 per cent to Rs 1,951.35.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 740.39 crore, while Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 569.91 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian stocks rose amid optimism over the upcoming earnings season, that is expected to be sufficiently robust to overshadow a rise in trade tensions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.94 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.06 per cent. US equities rose on Monday, as investors set aside concern about escalating trade tensions and rising political tension abroad to focus on the coming earnings season.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.31 per cent higher on Monday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham