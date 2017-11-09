Sensex edges up to 33,250.93 ahead of GST Council meet outcome

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat, up 5.80 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 10,308.95.

The BSE Sensex closed in positive space after two sessions of fall, ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Stocks consolidated in a volatile session on Thursday as the Sensex closed in positive space after two sessions of fall, ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet amid a good set of earnings from Tata Motors and others.

The 30-share Sensex, which had lost 512.38 points in the previous two sessions, edged up 32.12 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 33,250.93 after trading between 33,463.80 and 33,111.54.

During the day, the benchmark swung almost 350 points (both sides).

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat, up 5.80 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 10,308.95. Intra-day, it touched a high of 10,368.45 and a low of 10,266.95.

Expectations that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council may offer relief to some sectors through reduction in tax rates at its meeting starting on Thursday supported the rebound, traders said.