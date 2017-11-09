The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex edges up to 33,250.93 ahead of GST Council meet outcome

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 4:12 pm IST

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat, up 5.80 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 10,308.95.

The BSE Sensex closed in positive space after two sessions of fall, ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet. (Photo: AP)
 The BSE Sensex closed in positive space after two sessions of fall, ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Stocks consolidated in a volatile session on Thursday as the Sensex closed in positive space after two sessions of fall, ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet amid a good set of earnings from Tata Motors and others.

The 30-share Sensex, which had lost 512.38 points in the previous two sessions, edged up 32.12 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 33,250.93 after trading between 33,463.80 and 33,111.54.

During the day, the benchmark swung almost 350 points (both sides).

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended flat, up 5.80 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 10,308.95. Intra-day, it touched a high of 10,368.45 and a low of 10,266.95.

Expectations that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council may offer relief to some sectors through reduction in tax rates at its meeting starting on Thursday supported the rebound, traders said.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, gst council
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

2

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

3

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

4

I see MS Dhoni playing till 2020 ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

5

Alcohol ups risk of 7 types of cancer, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham