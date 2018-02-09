Markets see another big fall amid global sell-off, Sensex down at 33,849

The benchmark BSE Sensex crashed 563.51 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 33,849.65.

Nifty tanked by 178.65 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 10,398.20 in opening trade.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty decline over 1.5 per cent in opening trade after global markets suffered big drops.

The benchmark BSE Sensex crashed 563.51 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 33,849.65, while Nifty tanked by 178.65 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 10,398.20 in opening trade.

Midcap and Smallcap dropped 1.47 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India is likely to turn profitable with Q3 net at Rs 2,507.6 crore against net loss of Rs 560 crore in year-ago.

Also read: US stocks plunge around 4 pc; S&P, Dow enter ‘correction territory’

The S&P 500 slumped 3.8 per cent on Thursday, while the Dow dropped 4.2 per cent as losses accelerated late in the trading day.

Asian markets tumbled on Friday, after the Wall Street suffered yet another big slide.

US markets remained the epicentre of the global selloff, with the Dow plunging 4.1 per cent overnight. On Thursday, the Sensex had risen nearly 1 per cent, snapping seven sessions of fall.