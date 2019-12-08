Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday will be a major event that would be keenly tracked by markets globally.

New Delhi: Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said.

The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday will be a major event that would be keenly tracked by markets globally.

"Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

Investors will keep a close watch on progress of US-China trade talks.

Back home, two major data points are scheduled to be released on Thursday post trading hours -- industrial production and inflation rate -- which may also influence sentiment in the markets.

Last week, the Sensex dropped 348.66 points or 0.85 per cent. In the last two trading days, markets witnessed slide after the RBI disappointed on the rate cut front.

Besides, investors' focus will be on rupee-dollar trend, oil prices and investment pattern by foreign investors.