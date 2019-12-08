Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

Business, Market

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 11:52 am IST

The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday will be a major event that would be keenly tracked by markets globally.

Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said. (Photo: File)
 Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said.

The US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday will be a major event that would be keenly tracked by markets globally.

"Markets are expected to remain volatile this week as many factors globally and stock-specific (developments) will influence the bourses. US Fed meeting outcome will be a major international event," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

Investors will keep a close watch on progress of US-China trade talks.

Back home, two major data points are scheduled to be released on Thursday post trading hours -- industrial production and inflation rate -- which may also influence sentiment in the markets.

Last week, the Sensex dropped 348.66 points or 0.85 per cent. In the last two trading days, markets witnessed slide after the RBI disappointed on the rate cut front.

Besides, investors' focus will be on rupee-dollar trend, oil prices and investment pattern by foreign investors.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading, market outlook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Following the weak GDP outturn for the September quarter, Indian real GDP growth in FY 2019-20 is expected to be slightly below 5 per cent, as it is anticipated that the impact of stimulus measures will take time to filter through to the real economy, IHS said.

India's real GDP growth in FY20 to come below 5 per cent: Report

FPIs invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far. (Photo: Representational)

FPIs turn net sellers in share markets in Dec amid weak macro data

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS jumped Rs 26,360.5 crore to Rs 7,96,612.51 crore at close on Friday.

Five of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 56,877 crore in market valuation

The loan will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC.

NTPC signs term loan of Rs 5,000 cr with SBI

MOST POPULAR

1

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

2

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

3

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

4

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

5

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham