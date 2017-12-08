The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex soars 301 points, reclaims 33,000-mark

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 4:13 pm IST

Nifty finished day at 10,265.65, a hefty gain of 98.95 points after shuttling between 10,270.85 and 10,195.25.

BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,034.20 and maintained its upward trend to hit day's high of 33,285.68 before ending at 33,250.30.
 BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,034.20 and maintained its upward trend to hit day's high of 33,285.68 before ending at 33,250.30.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex surged 301 points to close at 33,250.30 on Friday on unabated buying by domestic institutional investors amid positive global leads.

The wider NSE Nifty too went past the 10,250-level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,034.20 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 33,285.68 before ending at 33,250.30, up 301.09 points, or 0.91 per cent.

The index had rallied 352.03 points in the previous session on value-buying by investors in recently-battered blue-chip stocks.

The Nifty finished the day at 10,265.65, a hefty gain of 98.95 points, or 0.97 per cent, after shuttling between 10,270.85 and 10,195.25.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42 per cent.

Most Asian and European markets rallied as investors awaited major economic data from China and the US amid overnight gains at Wall Street following reports that President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a big-spending public works plan.

