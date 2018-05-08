The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sensex ends flat in volatile trade

Published : May 8, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Mumbai: Benchmark indices posted marginal gains in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors booked profit amid weak global cues.

The 30-stock Sensex opened positive and advanced to the session's high of 35,388.87. However, profit-booking by investors ahead of Karnataka elections this week trimmed the gains, with the gauge sinking to the day's low of 35,136.01. It finally settled 8.18 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 35,216.32.

The index had rallied 292.76 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,758.55, closed at 10,717.80, up just 2.30 points, or 0.02 per cent. It touched a low of 10,689.40 intra-day.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,037.23 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 635.24 crore yesterday, provisional data showed. Asian markets closed mostly higher following firm leads from Wall Street overnight.

However, European shares opened broadly flat as investors prepared for President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

