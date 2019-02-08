Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 200 points; Tata Motors tanks 14 per cent

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 10:07 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 140.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 36,830.47.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,036.00. (Photo: PTI)
 The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,036.00. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Friday led by heavy losses in Tata Motors, and weak cues from global markets on renewed concerns over US-China trade tiff.

The 30-share index was trading 140.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 36,830.47. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,036.00.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 4.14 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 36,971.09; while the broader Nifty settled 6.95 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher at 11,069.40.

In morning session on Friday, Tata Motors was the biggest losers on both indices, cracking over 14 per cent, after the auto major reported its biggest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 26,960.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, hit by one-time asset impairment in its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover.

This is the third consecutive quarterly loss reported by the company, which had registered a net profit of Rs 1,214.6 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18.

Other losers include, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, M&M, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC and Tata Steel, falling up to 1.58 per cent. On the other hand, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Coal India and RIL were the top gainers, rising up to 1.38 per cent.

According to traders, besides heavy losses in Tata Motors, investor sentiment turned weak as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after US President Donald Trump said that he doesn't expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two economic superpowers.

A top White House adviser Thursday said Washington and Beijing were still a "sizeable distance" apart in the trade talks, and no date has been set for a meeting between the countries' leaders.

The remarks helped deepen losses on Wall Street, which opened lower on Thursday following downbeat economic forecasts for major European economies. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent lower on Thursday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei plunged 1.63 per cent, Korea's Kospi cracked 1.12 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.47 per cent in their early sessions on Friday.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 294.11 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 5 paise against US dollar to 71.40. The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.46 per cent to USD 61.17 per barrel. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange

Latest From Business

The rupee on Thursday appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.45 against the US dollar.

Rupee gains 13 paise against dollar in early trade post RBI rate cut

Shaktikanta Das

Interest rates likely to fall after surprise cut by RBI

The company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,214.6 crore, was hurt by the US-China trade war, low demand for diesel cars in Europe and Brexit worries.

JLR bites, Tata Motors net loss hits Rs 26,961 crore

The top speed is unchanged at 323.5 kph.

Lamborghini launches new Huracan super sports car at Rs 3.73 crore

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple slams down apps that secretly record iPhone screens

2

Apple to contribute to US teen's education for spotting FaceTime bug

3

Please keep your seatbelts on

4

6 of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online

5

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham