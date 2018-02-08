The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers 168 points in early trade

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 9:55 am IST

All sectoral indices led by realty, IT, healthcare and banking were trading in green with gains of up to 1.86 per cent.

NSE Nifty rose 42.35 points or 0.40 per cent to 10,519.05. (Photo:PTI)
  NSE Nifty rose 42.35 points or 0.40 per cent to 10,519.05. (Photo:PTI)

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex recovered about 168 points in early trade on Thursday on buying in realty, IT, capital goods and banking stocks after the RBI maintained status quo in its monetary policy review yesterday.

The 30-share index rose by 167.73 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 34,250.44 opening trade. All the sectoral indices led by realty, IT, healthcare and banking were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.86 per cent.

The gauge had lost 2,200.54 points in the previous seven sessions.

Also, the NSE Nifty rose 42.35 points or 0.40 per cent to 10,519.05.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were Infosys, HDFC LTD, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's, SBI, Hero Motocorp and M&M, gaining up to 2.08 per cent.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses improved the market sentiment.

DIIs had bought shares worth Rs 461.19 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,022.50 crore on Wednesday.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.48 per cent while Japan's Nikkei higher 0.26 per cent in early trade on Thursday. Shanghai Composite Index, however, shed 0.81 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower by 0.08 per cent on Wednesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham