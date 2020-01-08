Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 350 points on US-Iran conflict; Nifty below 12,000

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2020, 10:01 am IST

After hitting a low of 40,476.55, the 30-share BSE index pared some losses to trade 193.98 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 40,675.49.

Tthe broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35. (Photo: File)
 Tthe broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex slumped over 350 points in opening session on Wednesday as tensions in the middle-east escalated after Iran fired missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

After hitting a low of 40,476.55, the 30-share BSE index pared some losses to trade 193.98 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 40,675.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35.

L&T Bank was the loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.47 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, NTPC and Titan.

On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 192.84 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 40,869.47. Likewise, the Nifty closed 59.90 points or 0.50 per cent up at 12,052.95.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 682.23 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 311.19 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic stocks plunged as tensions in the middle-east heightened after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.

The attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, which was ordered by US President Donald Trump, as per Iranian state TV.

Brent crude futures surged over 1 per cent to USD 69.23 per barrel after the attack.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul fell up to 1.39 per cent.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a negative note on Tuesday.

On the domestic front, advanced GDP estimates suggesting India's economic growth may drop to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal also kept domestic investors on edge, traders said.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to 72.01 against the US dollar in morning session.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) and some insurance unions have also extended support to the strike.

Banking services impacted due to nationwide trade union strike

Understanding our consumers’ needs and catering to them has always been our priority and Tatvic demonstrated the potential to deliver on our learner centricity.

Tatvic Analytics wins upGrad's digital marketing mandate of Rs 75 crore

Archit Narayan, Founding Director & CEO, Pacific Gaming Pvt. Ltd.

Q&A with Archit Narayan

Gold is considered a safe investment in times of political and economic turmoil.

Gold races to near seven-year peak after Iran strike on US forces roils markets

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

2

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

3

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

4

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

5

Intel gives sneak peek into gaming-focused mini PC

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham