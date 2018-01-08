The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks as investors eye earnings, budget

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2018, 4:12 pm IST

The 30-share Sensex continued its upward march to touch a new intra-day record high of 34,385.67.

Broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,631.20.
 Broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,631.20.

Mumbai: Stocks rose to fresh life-time closing high levels on optimism over earnings, growth and budget, with the benchmark BSE Sensex jumping by 199 points to end at record 34,352.79.

The broader NSE Nifty for the first time closed above 10,600 mark after consistent buying by domestic and foreign investors. Gains in key IT, capital goods, healthcare and metal stocks helped both the key indices to scale new peaks.

The 30-share Sensex continued its upward march to touch a new intra-day record high of 34,385.67, surpassing its previous high of 34,188.85 hit on January 5. But it lost some ground due to profit-booking and settled at a new closing peak of 34,352.79, up 198.94 points, or 0.58 per cent.

The Sensex bettered its previous record of 34,153.85 touched on January 5. In last two days, the index has gained 360.47 points. Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,631.20, smashing its previous record of 10,566.10 hit on January 5.

However, it shed some grounds to close at 10,623.60, still a new closing high, up by 64.75 points or 0.61 per cent. It broke the previous record of 10,558.85 reached on January 5.

Traders said sentiment remained upbeat on continuous foreign fund inflows and unbated buying by investors amid expectations of encouraging quarterly earnings and hopes of growth-oriented budget next month.

Firm global cues with most other Asian markets rising with the corporate earnings season about to kick off amid more records on Wall Street, too positively impacted on the domestic bourses here.

India's economic growth is estimated to slow down to 4- year low of 6.5 per cent this fiscal, the lowest under the NDA regime, mainly due to GST impact on manufacturing and subdued farm output.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been supporting the ongoing rally in the new year by pumping in sizeable money into the market.

FPIs bought shares to the tune of Rs 581.43 crore while domestic institutional investors(DIIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 243.13 crore last Friday, as per provisional data from the stock exchanges.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Android malware steals UBER credentials and covers up the heist using Deep Links

2

South Africa could host Indian Premier League in 2019

3

You should plan out ‘screen time’ for you kids

4

No Pants Subway Ride: Jerusalemites passengers stripped down to underwears

5

What in the world are '3D Spinnable Selfies'?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham