The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

Business, Market

Market rebounds on easing crude, firming rupee; HCL Tech cracks 6 pc

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 10:26 am IST

The 30-share Sensex was trading 152.48 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 35,464.61.

The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.
 The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 200 points to 35,540.49 on Friday on fall in global crude oil prices and strengthening rupee against the US dollar.

Investors also took positive cues from Asian equities after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that the three-year tightening cycle was drawing to a close, and IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that the US was not likely to see an economic contraction in the near term.

The rupee appreciated by 46 paise to 70.44 against the US dollar in early trade amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas.

Oil prices extended their losses on worries that a meeting of Opec and non-Opec producers will not agree to a cut in output. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 59.63 per barrel.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 152.48 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 35,464.61. The index plunged 572.28 points, or 1.59 per cent, to close at 35,312.13 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty was trading 38.55 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 10,639.70.

Top gainers include Asian Paints, ITC, Bajaj Auto, M&M, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys and Tata Motors, rising over 1.13 per cent.

While top losers were Wipro, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, HUL and TCS, falling up to 1.87 per cent. Shares of HCL Technologies opened over 6 per cent lower after the company said it will acquire select IBM software products for USD 1.8 billion (over Rs 12,700 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The deal will be funded largely through internal accruals, with USD 300 million of debt, HCL Tech said, adding that nearly half of the total amount will be paid at close of the deal. This is the biggest acquisition for HCL Tech till date, and among the largest by an Indian tech company.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 72.47 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 389.78 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.27 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged higher by 0.07 per cent in early trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 79.40 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 24,947.67 on Thursday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

2

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

3

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

4

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

5

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham