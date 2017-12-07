The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Dec 07, 2017 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex surges 352 points, Nifty reclaims 10,100-mark

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2017, 4:17 pm IST

 This is also the benchmark's highest closing since November 30, when it had finished at 33,149.35.

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by over 352 points to close at 32,949.21 today as investors piled into recently beaten down bank, auto and metal counters.

The broader Nifty too ended above the key 10,100-level. The 30-share Sensex stayed in the green throughout and hit the day's high of 32,992.45 following all-round buying.

It finally ended at 32,949.21, up 352.03 points, or 1.08 per cent -- its biggest single-day gain since November 1, when it had surged 387.14 points.

This is also the benchmark's highest closing since November 30, when it had finished at 33,149.35.

The index had lost 205 points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank held the policy rate and raised the inflation forecast for the remainder of the fiscal.

The broader NSE Nifty also soared 122.60 points, or 1.22 per cent, on Thursday to close at 10,166.70 after shuttling between 10,182.65 and 10,061.90.

This is its biggest single-day jump since May 25, when it had gained 149.20.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

