The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty open at record high; pare gains amid trade war worries

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 10:07 am IST

The 30-share index rose 184.98 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a new peak of 37,876.87.

NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 41.85 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 11,428.95.
 NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 41.85 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 11,428.95.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex pared initial gains after hitting a record high of 37,876.87 in early trade on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid escalating global trade war concerns.

The 30-share index rose 184.98 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a new peak of 37,876.87. Market sentiment, however, turned cautious as the index pared gains trading 40.13 points, or 0.11 per cent higher at 37,732.02 at 0950 Hrs.

The gauge had gained 526.73 points in the previous two sessions.

Sectoral indices led by metal, IT, auto, teck, consumer durables, realty and oil and gas were trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.46 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 41.85 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 11,428.95.

Prominent gainers in the Sensex kitty were Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Coal India, M&M, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.72 per cent. Top losers include Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, TCS and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 4 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 248.709 crore, while domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 218.64 crore on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.06 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.25 per cent in their early deals. The Shanghai Composite index too was up by 0.24 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.20 per cent higher in monday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

2

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

3

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

4

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

5

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham