Market post decent gains for the week, up 234 points

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex posted decent gains for the week, up 234.38 points to end at 35,657.86, while the broader Nifty ended above the key 10,750 -level at 10,772.65, gaining 58.35 points.

The market saw intense volatility during the weeks trade with crisis in global financial markets as the US imposition of massive USD 34 billion tariff-due-date triggered the fear of heightened trade-war concerns.

Rupee went-into extreme volatility marking life-time lows, while continued FII selling along with Inflationary concerns choked the trading sentiment.

However, the market held on to gains on improving global scenario despite the US tariffs on Chinese imports becoming a reality on Friday, as speculation over People Bank of China preparing to take tougher action against the plunge in the yuan. While, Indian governments decision to raise the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops boosted the domestic sentiment.

Positive economic front also lifted the shares, the the Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI inched higher to 53.1, the highest since the beginning of this year.

The Nikkei India Services PMI came at 52.6 in June, the highest in the last 12 months.

The BSE Sensex started the week higher at 35,545.22 and hovered between high of 35,799.71 and low of 35,106.57 before closing the week at 35,657.86, showing a gain of 234.38 or 0.66 per cent. (The Sensex lost 266.12 or 0.75 per cent on previous week session).

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 10,732.35 and traded between 10,816.35 and 10,604.65, the index finally closed at 10,772.65, up 58.35 points, or 0.54 per cent.

In the broader market with both Smallcap and Midcap also ended with modest gains.

The market gained amid buying in Auto, FMCG, IPO, Bank, HealthCare, Oil and Gas, Capital Goods and IT sectors. While selling was led by Metal, Consumer Durables, Power, Realty, PSUs and Teck counters.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth whopping Rs 471.88 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of July 06.

In the broader market, the BSE Mid-Cap index fell 59.28 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 15,391.62. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 27.79 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 16,059.94.

Among sectoral and industry indices, auto surged by 3.62 per cent, followed by FMCG 1.34 per cent, IPO 0.78 per cent, bankex 0.45 per cent, healthcare 0.30 per cent, oil and gas 0.26 per cent, capital goods 0.21 per cent and IT 0.17 per cent.

However, metal fell by 3.40 per cent, consumer durables 3.08 per cent, power 2.41 per cent, realty 1.03 per cent, PSU 0.91 per cent and teck 0.19 per cent. Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 18 stocks rose, 13 stocks fell during the week.

Bajaj Auto jumped 8.64 per cent after the company reported a 65 per cent growth in its total vehicles sales at 4.04 lakh units in June 2018 over June 2017. Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose 85 per cent to 2.34 lakh units, while total exports rose 44 per cent to 1.69 lakh units in June 2018 over June 2017.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 5.48 per cent. The company said that its total sales rose 36.3 per cent to 1.44 lakh units in June 2018 over June 2017. Maruti Suzuki India said total domestic sales rose 45.5 per cent to 1.35 lakh units, while total exports dropped 29 per cent to 9,319 units in June 2018 over June 2017.

It was followed by Hero Motoco 5.17 per cent, Asian Paints 4.73 per cent, Yes Bank 3.77 per cent, TCS 3.58 per cent, M&M 3.14 per cent, Coal India 2.61 per cent, ITC 2.35 per cent and HUL 2.26 per cent.

While, Vedl fell by 6.89 per cent, NTPC 5.77 per cent, Bharti Artl 4.70 per cent, Power Grid 3.33 per cent, Tata Steel 2.41 per cent, ICICI Bank 2.00 per cent, Adani Ports 1.77 per cent, infosys 1.70 per cent, ONGC 1.61 per cent and Tata Motors DVR 1.17 per cent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE eased to Rs 12,740.44 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 13,602.65 crores, while NSE rebounded to 1,33,062.95 crores compared to Rs 1,22,316.56 crores previously.