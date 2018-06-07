The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex soars 400 points, Nifty tops 10,800-level

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 1:51 pm IST

Sensex opened on a strong footing at 35,278.38 and maintained its upward trend to hit a high of 35,591.13.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.75 points or 1.11 per cent to 10,803.40.
 The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.75 points or 1.11 per cent to 10,803.40.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged over 400 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 10,800-mark in mid-session trade on Thursday on widespread buying, led by rate-sensitive banking, realty and auto shares.

Markets had rallied on Wednesday as well after the RBI hiked the policy rate after a four-year pause on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance.

Positive leads from Asian markets and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum, brokers said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 35,278.38 and maintained its upward trend to hit a high of 35,591.13 at 1315 hrs by surging 412.25 points or 1.17 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.75 points or 1.11 per cent to 10,803.40.

Shares of realty, metal, bankex, infrastructure, IT, oil and gas, teck, power, auto, healthcare, PSU, consumer durable and FMCG sectors witnessed robust demand, gaining up to 2.66 per cent.

Major index gainers were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, RIL, Wipro, HUL, Yes Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports, ONGC, TCS, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 3.33 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had net bought shares worth Rs 712.31 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 81.40 crore on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

The Sri Lankan sojourn: Clean, green and serene

2

Miss America pageant says #byebyebikini, Twitter reacts

3

Did Salman Khan take dig at ‘foe’ Ranbir Kapoor with comments on 'Sanju' trailer?

4

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

5

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham