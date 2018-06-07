The Asian Age | News

Sensex extends rally, vaults 284 points

Sensex opened on a strong footing at 35,278.38 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 35,628.49.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex soared over 284 points today to end at 35,463.08 as the post-RBI policy rally continued for the second day on heavy buying in realty, metal, banking, auto and infrastructure stocks.

Short-covering by speculators and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also added to the momentum, brokers said. T

The broader Nifty finished the day at 10,768.35, showing a gain of 83.70 points, or 0.78 per cent, after shuttling between 10,818.00 and 10,722.60.

Markets had rallied yesterday as well after the RBI hiked the policy rate after a four-year pause on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance.

Meanwhile, DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 712.31 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 81.40 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

