The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:07 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex soars 293 points to reclaim 35,000 mark

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

Fresh buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum.

The BSE Sensex surged 293 points on Monday to close at an over three-month high of 35,208.14 while the broader Nifty recaptured the 10,700-mark.
 The BSE Sensex surged 293 points on Monday to close at an over three-month high of 35,208.14 while the broader Nifty recaptured the 10,700-mark.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged 293 points on Monday to close at an over three-month high of 35,208.14 while the broader Nifty recaptured the 10,700-mark as investors piled into recently-battered metal, energy, realty and banking stocks amid mixed global cues.

Fresh buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum. The BSE benchmark Sensex opened higher at 34,983.59 and hovered in a range of 35,259.81 to 34,977.74 before finishing at 35,208.14, showing a gain of 292.76 points or 0.84 per cent.

This is its highest closing since February 1, 2018, when it had finished at 35,906.66. The gauge had lost 261.04 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE 50-share Nifty also gained 97.25 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 10,715.50 after shuttling between 10,725.65 and 10,635.65.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 1,084.09 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 1,628.23 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets ended mixed despite a strong closing on Wall Street as investors digested last week's trade talks between the US and China, while US jobs data eased fears of faster rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

However, US crude topped the USD 75 mark for the first time since 2014. Crude oil prices rose by 0.75 per cent to USD 75.43 a barrel.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, benchmark, wall street
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham