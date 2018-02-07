The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

Business, Market

Panic across global trading floors fade as Wall Street stems bleeding

AFP
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 9:26 am IST

After a swing of nearly 1,200 points during the session, the Dow finished solidly higher, tacking on more than 500 points to 24,912.77.

The steep losses in recent days, as well as the report early on Tuesday that the US trade deficit surged 12 per cent in 2017, undercut President Donald Trump's relentless economic cheerleading, as he has been quick to take credit for every new Wall Street record or data point. (Photo: AFP)
 The steep losses in recent days, as well as the report early on Tuesday that the US trade deficit surged 12 per cent in 2017, undercut President Donald Trump's relentless economic cheerleading, as he has been quick to take credit for every new Wall Street record or data point. (Photo: AFP)

New York: A collective sigh of relief swept across global trading floors as bargain hunters swooped in to buy Wall Street stocks, stemming a hemorrhage that had been spreading panic among investors.

With Asian and European equity markets plunging on Tuesday, New York stocks started their trading day with another jaw-dropping fall as the Dow index dived nearly three per cent, adding to the previous day's record loss.

But within minutes a fierce battle appeared to be playing out between those betting on further declines, and those who thought that the market correction had gone too far, leading to some wild price gyrations.

After a swing of nearly 1,200 points during the session, the Dow finished solidly higher, tacking on more than 500 points, or 2.3 per cent from Monday's close, to 24,912.77.

Also read: Wall Street crashes, Dow ends nearly 1200 pts down, S&P erases 2018’s gains

"The mood on the floor is relief," said FTN Financial chief economist Chris Low, adding that the Dow's "violent" descent on Monday -- at one point losing 700 points in a few minutes -- would not soon be forgotten.

"It reminds me of the deep ocean sailors I know," Low said. "They love it, but they're also respectful and terrified."

The steep losses in recent days, as well as the report early on Tuesday that the US trade deficit surged 12 per cent in 2017, undercut President Donald Trump's relentless economic cheerleading, as he has been quick to take credit for every new Wall Street record or data point.

Even before an impressive late-session surge, Wall Street's stronger performance helped the main European stock markets off their worst levels. Still, leading bourses in remained deep in the red at the close, with Paris, Frankfurt and London all down more than two per cent.

Earlier, the Nikkei in Japan slumped almost five per cent. Hong Kong lost more than five per cent in its worst day since summer 2015, while Sydney and Singapore each sank three per cent.

"Markets usually grind to the upside, but fall like a rock," said analyst Naeem Aslam at trading firm ThinkMarkets.

"Traders have been looking at the market for the past year moving in one direction which was skewed to the upside. Now, it's time for the bears to take their revenge."

The selloff striking fear in investors' hearts began last Friday when bright US non-farm payrolls data sparked concern that inflation will reappear this year -- and that the Federal Reserve will in response raise borrowing costs more quickly than anticipated.

The pullback has ended an unusually placid period for markets that saw US indices surge to record after record on improving economic data and expectations that US tax cuts enacted by President Donald Trump would lift earnings and pave the way for still-higher gains.

Many on Wall Street remain optimistic about the markets.

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reaffirmed its year-end target of 2,850 points for the S&P 500, concluding that "the fundamental drivers of the equity market remain intact."

Low agreed that the overall economic outlook remained upbeat, but said investors may see more volatility ahead. And that US fiscal stimulus in an economy at full employment also is fuelling concerns that interest rates will start to rise to stem inflationary pressures.

A key question is how new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and new voting members of the policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee will respond if inflation rises significantly.

"There are still a lot of unanswered questions," Low said. "There's no question the economy is just roaring. The big question is what if we overheat? Can this new Fed handle it?"

Tags: global market, wall street, dow jones, asian markets
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacex 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

2

First modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes, shows DNA

3

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

4

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

5

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham