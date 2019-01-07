The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex builds on gains, rises 288 points; Nifty claims 10,800 mark

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 10:17 am IST

The 30-share index rose 287.74 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 35,982.84 after hitting a high of 36,033.20.

The NSE Nifty too edged higher by 84.90 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 10,812.25. (Photo: File)
 The NSE Nifty too edged higher by 84.90 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 10,812.25. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rose by about 288 points and the NSE Nifty claimed the 10,800 mark, in early trade on Monday, extending gains for the second straight session on continued buying by domestic investors and positive cues in global markets.

Traders said, the domestic equities mirrored a firm trend at other Asian bourses, while market sentiments were also lifted by US-China trade talks. Both US and China, have expressed an interest in settling their tariff fight. Envoys of both nations will have discussions during meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

The 30-share index rose 287.74 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 35,982.84 after hitting a high of 36,033.20. The gauge had gained 181.39 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too edged higher by 84.90 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 10,812.25.

Sectoral indices led by metal, consumer durables, capital goods, IT, bankex, healthcare, infrastructure and power were trading higher by up to 1.75 per cent. Vedanta Ltd emerged as top gainer in the Sensex kitty rising by 2.56 per cent, followed by Tata Steel at 2.31 per cent.

Other gainers include Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, RIL, M&M, Sun Pharma, ITC Ltd, L&T, Bharti Airtel, TCS, SBI, Infosys, HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, rising by up to 2.30 per cent.

Traders said, sentiments were buoyed largely in tandem with a firming trend at other Asian markets, tracking weekend gains at the Wall Street on a dovish turn by the Federal Reserve and robust US jobs data for December.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors bought equities to the tune of Rs 240.60 crore, while FIIs sold shares a worth Rs 157.72 crore Friday, according to provisional data.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 2.82 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.76 per cent in their early deals.

The Shanghai Composite index was up by 0.49 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 3.29 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

2

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

3

CES 2019: Huawei taps new growth with new server chipset launch

4

CES 2019: Apple, Samsung to distribute iTunes on its Smart TVs

5

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham