The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex cracks over 300 points, Nifty drops below 10,700

PTI
Published : Dec 6, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2018, 9:57 am IST

The NSE Nifty was trading 94 points, or 0.87 per cent, lower at 10,688.90.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. (Photo: AP)
  The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex cracked over 300 points and the NSE Nifty fell below 10,700 in early trade on Thursday on heavy selloff in metal and oil stocks ahead of the Opec meeting to discuss production policy, amid weakness in Asian equities.

Global investor sentiment was weak as the chances of peaceful trade negotiations between the US and China dimmed on news that Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou had been held in Canada and faces extradition to the United States over alleged Iran sanctions breaches by the firm.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 298.53 points, or 0.83 per cent, lower at 35,585.88. The index tumbled 249.90 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 35,884.41 on Wednesday.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 94 points, or 0.87 per cent, lower at 10,688.90.

All sectoral indices were trading with losses, led by metal, oil and gas, realty, FMCG, auto and banking stocks.

Top losers include Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank and NTPC, falling up to 3 per cent.

While, gainers include Sun Pharma, PowerGrid and L&T, rising up to 2 per cent.

Domestic investor sentiment was also weak after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged.

"From a market stand point, the expectation of a more accommodative view from RBI, in line with similar view on the US Fed rate trajectory was a disappointment, which explains the post announcement volatility," said Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist & Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 357.82 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 791.59 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, opened 33 paise lower at 70.79 against the US dollar in early trade.

Oil prices extended losses ahead of the meeting of Opec and non-Opec production companies. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.83 per cent lower at USD 61.05 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.26 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 2.06 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged lower by 1.28 per cent in early trade.

Wall Street was closed for trade on Wednesday. the Dow Jones Industrial Average index cracked 799.36 points, or 3.10 per cent, to 25,027.07 on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

2

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

3

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

4

Facebook gave data on user's friends to certain companies

5

Clues in Marriott hack implicate China

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham