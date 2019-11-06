Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

Business, Market

Gold drops Rs 301, silver too tumbles Rs 906

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 3:23 pm IST

In the global market, gold prices were trading almost flat at USD 1,486 an ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 17.54 per ounce.

Rs 38,870 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday due to subdued global trend, according to HDFC Securities.
 Rs 38,870 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday due to subdued global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

New Delhi: Gold dropped Rs 301 to Rs 38,870 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday due to subdued global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also witnessed correction tumbling Rs 906 to Rs 46,509 per kg from Rs 47,415 per kg in the previous trade.

On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 39,171 per 10 gram.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading lower by Rs 301 with overnight fall in global gold prices. The downside in gold prices was limited on the rupee depreciation."

He further added that the spot rupee was trading 25 paise weaker against the dollar during the day.

In the global market, gold prices were trading almost flat at USD 1,486 an ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 17.54 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady on Wednesday with COMEX international spot gold prices kept the steady trading range near USD 1,486 after falling more than 1 per cent on Tuesday," he added.

Tags: gold, silver, gold price, silver price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.80 and fell to 71.01 against the US dollar intra-day. The local unit finally settled at 70.97, down 28 paise over its previous closing.

Rupee settles 28 paise down at 70.97 against US dollar

The government last month had approved a plum Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

BSNL rolls out VRS scheme; expects 70,000-80,000 employees to avail it

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Yes Bank and HUL, spurting up to 2.64 per cent. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sensex jumps 222 points to close at record high of 40,470

The crisis began after an alleged Rs 4,355-crore scam came to light. (Photo: PTI)

PMC depositors gather outside RBI Delhi, demand assurance from central bank

MOST POPULAR

1

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

2

Here are the fastest Android phones as of October 2019

3

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

4

Gone in 60 seconds! OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sells out in a minute

5

You along with 90 per cent of the world’s internet users are being watched

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham