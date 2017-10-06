The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises by 222 points to 2-week high, posts weekly gain

PTI
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 4:11 pm IST

50-share NSE Nifty too spurted by 91 points, or 0.92 per cent to close at 9,979.70.

30-share index, which had lost 79.68 points in the previous session, shuttled between 31,844.28 and 31,632.81.
  30-share index, which had lost 79.68 points in the previous session, shuttled between 31,844.28 and 31,632.81.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark recovered by 222.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at over two-week high of 31,814.22 after fresh round of buying by participants ahead of the outcome of the GST Council meet later in the day.

The 30-share index, which had lost 79.68 points in the previous session, shuttled between 31,844.28 and 31,632.81. This is the highest closing since September 22 when it settled at 31,922.44.

Reflecting widespread recovery, the 50-share NSE Nifty too spurted by 91 points, or 0.92 per cent to close at 9,979.70. Intra-day, it touched a high of 9,989.35 and low of 9,906.60.

On weekly basis, the BSE Sensex recovered by 530.50 points, or 1.69 per cent and the broader NSE Nifty by 191.10 points or 1.95 per cent. Expectations that the GST Council may provide some relief to exporters and small and medium enterprises (SMEs)in terms of faster refunds and compliance moved the market, brokers said.

Positive global cues with most other Asian markets ending higher, tracking another record close on Wall Street following more buoyant US data and hopes for tax reform, fuelled the rally.  

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

2

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

3

Kangana reacts to Hrithik's social media post with list of questions to him

4

Ranji Trophy: Pragyan Ojha released by Bengal, set to play for Hyderabad

5

The best smartphone for photography is the Pixel 2

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham