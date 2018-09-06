The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:12 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex opens in green on value-buying, up over 150 points

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2018, 10:02 am IST

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 164.46 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 38,182.77 in opening trade.

The NSE Nifty was up 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 11,482.15.
 The NSE Nifty was up 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 11,482.15.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 150 points in opening trade on Thursday on value-buying in select bluechip stocks, recovery in rupee and fall in global crude oil prices, but pared some gains on mixed Asian trend.

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 164.46 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 38,182.77 in opening trade. It, however, lost some steam and was trading 48.46 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 38,066.87 at 0940 hrs. The NSE Nifty was up 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 11,482.15.

Sectoral indices, including realty, metal, healthcare, consumer durables, PSU, FMCG and capital goods were trading in the positive zone by rising up to 1.39 per cent.

The Sensex had lost 878.32 points in the previous six sessions as rupee slumped to a record low of 71.97 (intra-day) amid trade US-China trade spat and concerns over rising global crude prices.

The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 9 paise to 71.66 against the dollar at the forex market today.

The domestic unit had closed at record low of 71.75 after scaling intra-day record low of 71.97 on Wednesday.

Major gainers were Coal India, PowerGrid, HUL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Wipro, SBI and RIL, rising up to 1.46 per cent. While, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were among the top losers, falling up to 0.64 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 176.95 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 383.67 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading mixed, tracking higher closing in the US market overnight.

Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.49 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too shed 0.23 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent higher on Wednesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Book reveals chaotic White House, claims Trump aides call US president an ‘idiot’

2

Salman reveals which superstar was first offered Bigg Boss, has a message for him

3

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

4

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

5

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham