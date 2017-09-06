The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex falls 148 points on North Korean jitters

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 5:10 pm IST

After opening lower at 31,713.50, the 30-share Sensex slipped further to touch a low of 31,586.53.

NSE Nifty remained in the negative terrain through the session and cracked below the 9,900-mark at one stage to hit a low of 9,882.55. (Photo:PTI)
 NSE Nifty remained in the negative terrain through the session and cracked below the 9,900-mark at one stage to hit a low of 9,882.55. (Photo:PTI)

Mumbai: Stocks slipped back into the red on Wednesday with the Sensex falling almost 148 points to 31,661.97, tracking global sell-off on lingering worries about North Korea and the rupee hitting three-week low against the dollar.

The rupee dropped to a low of 64.26 per dollar (intra- day), its weakest level since August 16, on sustained foreign fund outflows despite a weak dollar overseas.

After opening lower at 31,713.50, the 30-share Sensex slipped further to touch a low of 31,586.53.

A rally in Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank helped the index recover some of the losses and finally settle at 31,661.97 points, still down by 147.58 points or 0.46 per cent. The index had risen by 107.30 points yesterday on bargain buying.

The NSE Nifty remained in the negative terrain through the session and cracked below the 9,900-mark at one stage to hit a low of 9,882.55.

It recovered partially to close with a loss of 36 points, or 0.36 per cent at 9,916.20.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Study links marriage issues to lack of sleep

2

Goggles could help prevent type 2 diabetes: study

3

Indian classical music is like magic: Israeli pianist Matan Fishov

4

Now, a new kind of chocolate created in over eighty years

5

Android One was always meant to be a mid-range Nexus line-up

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham