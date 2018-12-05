The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 05, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slips below 10,800 on global selloff

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 10:39 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09.

The NSE Nifty was trading 75.90 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 10,793.60. (Photo: File)
 The NSE Nifty was trading 75.90 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 10,793.60. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday following heavy selloff in global equities after concerns over US-China trade war resurfaced.

Global investor sentiment turned weak after uncertainty over negotiations between the US and China countries during the next 90 days rose.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a truce at the G20 meet. Trump, however, muddied the waters by opening the possibility of an extension.

"The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days" from Saturday, Trump tweeted.

The 30-share index was trading 209.22 points, or 0.58 per cent, lower at 35,925.09. The index broke its six-session rising streak Tuesday, ending 106.69 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 36,134.31. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 75.90 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 10,793.60.

Domestic investors were also cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's fifth bimonthly monetary policy meeting for 2018-19.

All sectoral indices were trading with losses, led by metal, FMCG, auto and banking stocks Top losers include Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, ITC, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, Wipro, TCS, Sun Pharma, HUL, ICICI Bank, falling up to 2 per cent. While, gainers include ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, SBI and Asian Paints, rising up to 1 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 55.89 crore Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 521.38 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, opened 17 paise lower at 70.67 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 1.92 per cent lower at USD 60.89 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.59 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.40 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged lower by 0.21 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index cracked 799.36 points, or 3.10 per cent, to 25,027.07 on Tuesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

2

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

3

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

4

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

5

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham