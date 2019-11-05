Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 10:40 PM IST

Business, Market

Rupee rises 8 paise against US dollar on forex inflows

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 6:37 pm IST

Forex inflows through Bajaj Finance share sale to qualified institutional investors helped the rupee hold strong, said analysts.

Later, rupee recovered some lost ground and moved in a range of 70.65 and 70.81 in afternoon trade before concluding at 70.69, showing a rise of 8 paise.
 Later, rupee recovered some lost ground and moved in a range of 70.65 and 70.81 in afternoon trade before concluding at 70.69, showing a rise of 8 paise.

Mumbai: The rupee gained 8 paise to close at a fresh five-week high of 70.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday following foreign fund inflows and gains in Asian peers after Chinese central bank cut interest rates.

Forex inflows through Bajaj Finance share sale to qualified institutional investors helped the rupee hold strong against a strengthened dollar and rising crude oil prices, analysts said.

The rupee opened lower at 70.80 per US dollar compared to the previous close of 70.77 at the interbank foreign exchange market.

Later, it recovered some lost ground and moved in a range of 70.65 and 70.81 in afternoon trade before concluding at 70.69, showing a rise of 8 paise.

"Indian rupee has gained along with the Asian peers, as Chinese yuan appreciates after PBOC's cut short-term lending rate...Approximate inflow of USD 1 billion through Bajaj Finance QIP has helped to rupee to hold strong against the dollar in today's session. USD/INR pair has got strong resistance at 71.10, while support is seen at 70.35," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 473.17 crore on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

The BSE Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 40,248.23. The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 24.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,917.20.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 97.57.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged by 1.17 per cent higher at USD 62.86 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent.

Tags: rupee, us dollar, forex trade, forex, interbank foreign exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The RBI has also been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw from the PMC Bank's own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000. (Photo: File | PTI)

Withdrawal limit for PMC Bank depositors raised to Rs 50,000

According to the ISMA, mills produced 33.16 million tonne of sugar during the 2018-19 marketing year, of which sales were 25.5 million tonne.

India's sugar output likely to fall 21.5 pc in 2019-20: ISMA

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex, Nifty take pause after 7-day rally

Gold and silver prices witnessed correction with rally in equity indices as the US and China are getting closer to sign the Phase-I deal in November.

Gold prices fall Rs 101 on rupee appreciation, weak global cues

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham