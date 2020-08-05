Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

  Business   Market  05 Aug 2020  Gold price rises to Rs 54,830, silver falls to Rs 66,855 per kg
Business, Market

Gold price rises to Rs 54,830, silver falls to Rs 66,855 per kg

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 8:59 am IST

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,975.4 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.31 per ounce

Gold rises by Rs 97, silver almost flat . (AFP Photo)
  Gold rises by Rs 97, silver almost flat . (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 97 to Rs 54,830 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 54,733 per 10 gram on Monday.

 

Silver prices were almost flat at Rs 66,855 per kg, marginally lower by Rs 5 from its previous closing price of Rs 66,860 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 97 with rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared some of its initial losses and settled 3 paise down at 75.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,975.4 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.31 per ounce

Tags: : gold, covid-19, coronavirus, god prices, gold demand, gold silver prices, mcx, us government





