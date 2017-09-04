Sensex, Nifty post heavy losses as North Korea tensions escalate

Sensex dropped by 293.68 points at 31,598.55 as losses in Adani Ports, Infosys, L&T and HDFC Bank widened.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped further by 294 points while the Nifty fell below the 9,900 level.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped further by 294 points while the Nifty fell below the 9,900 level due to a flurry of selling triggered by escalated geopolitical tensions following North Korea's testing of hydrogen bomb.

Heavy capital outflows by foreign investors dampened the trading sentiments, brokers said.

The Sensex dropped by 293.68 points, or 0.92 per cent at 31,598.55 at 1215 hours as losses in Adani Ports, Infosys, L&T and HDFC Bank widened.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also dropped by 101.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, to fall below 9,900-level at 9,872.95.

Adani Ports fell 3.12 per cent, Infosys by 2.18 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.95 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 1.64 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.55 per cent. Asian Paint dropped 1.53 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.51 per cent and L&T 1.40 per cent.

Overseas, most of Asian markets suffered heavy to moderate losses, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.93 per cent each, while Singapore fell 0.95 per cent.

Investors tuned to safe-haven investments like gold, silver, Treasury futures and Japanese yen amid growing global tensions.