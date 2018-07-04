The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on weak global cues

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 10:16 am IST

The 30-share index trading lower by 54.01 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 35,324.59.

The NSE Nifty edged lower by 18.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 10,681.25.
 The NSE Nifty edged lower by 18.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 10,681.25.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned negative after opening 59 points higher in the early trading session on Wednesday on sustained capital outflows amid weak global cues following rising concerns of a global trade war.

The 30-share index was trading lower by 54.01 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 35,324.59. The gauge had gained 114.19 points in the previous session.

Investor sentiment turned weak after most Asian stocks declined as trade jitters continued to simmer ahead of the July 6 deadline when US tariffs are due to take effect. The deadline is set to see the imposition of 25 per cent tariff on USD 34 billion worth of Chinese goods. China has also announced that it will retaliate against those measures, brokers said.

Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Wipro and Coal India were among the top index losers, shedding up to 1.91 per cent.

On the other hand, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HDFC Ltd, RIL, HUL and HDFC Bank, rose up to 1.11 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too edged lower by 18.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 10,681.25.

Sectoral indices, led by metals, realty, teck, PSU, IT, oil and gas, infrastructure, auto, capital goods and bankex stocks, fell by up to 1.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,043.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 278.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.48 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 1.13 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite index, too, shed 0.68 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.54 per cent lower in Tuesday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

2

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

3

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

4

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

5

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham