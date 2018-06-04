The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex slips 137 points in volatile trade

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 10:09 am IST

NSE Nifty declined by 48 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 10,696.20.

Major losers were HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, TCS, HUL, Power Grid, Wipro and ONGC, falling up to 1.82 per cent.
 Major losers were HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, TCS, HUL, Power Grid, Wipro and ONGC, falling up to 1.82 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surrendered early gains to trade over 137 points lower in opening trade as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of RBI's monetary policy review meeting beginning on Monday.

RBI's second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of 2018-19 will be held from June 4-6. The 30-share index fell 137.60 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 35,089.66.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 48 points, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 10,696.20. Major losers were HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, TCS, HUL, Power Grid, Wipro and ONGC, falling up to 1.82 per cent.

The rupee advanced by 21 paise to a fresh one-month high of 66.85 against the dollar in early trade on Monday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 337.97 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 202.80 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.33 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.33 per cent in early trade on Monday. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.90 per cent higher in Friday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

2

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

3

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

4

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

5

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham