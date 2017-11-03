The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:57 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty hit new highs on positive global cues, services sector growth

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 4:30 pm IST

For the second straight week, the Sensex rose, recording a significant gain of 528.34 points, or 1.59 per cent.

Sensex and Nifty on Friday scaled new all-time peaks, riding on more capital inflows and positive PMI data. (Photo: AP)
 Sensex and Nifty on Friday scaled new all-time peaks, riding on more capital inflows and positive PMI data. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Stock benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Friday scaled new all-time peaks, riding on more capital inflows and positive PMI data.

Earnings optimism among investors and positive global cues after appointment of a new US Federal Reserve chief helped the indices go higher.

The 30-share BSE index firmed up to an all-time intra-day high of 33,733.71 on a flurry of buying, breaching its previous record of 33,657.57 hit on Thursday.

Finally, it closed at a fresh record of 33,685.56 by rising 112.34 points, or 0.33 per cent. It broke previous closing record of 33,600.27 hit on November 1. On Thursday, the gauge had fallen from record by falling 27.05 points.

The Nifty touched a fresh high of 10,461.70 intra-day, breaking the earlier record of 10,453 reached on Thursday. The 50-share index ended up 28.70 points, or 0.28 per cent, at a new peak of 10,452.50, surpassing its previous closing high of 10,440.50 hit on November 1.

For the second straight week, the Sensex rose, recording a significant gain of 528.34 points, or 1.59 per cent. The Nifty was up 129.45 points, or 1.25 per cent, during the week. 

