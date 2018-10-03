The Asian Age | News

Rupee hits new low of 73.34, plunges 43 paise against USD

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 9:38 am IST

Concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency.

Rupee crashed below 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers. (Photo: DC)
 Rupee crashed below 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee Wednesday crashed below the 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for the American currency from importers amid rising global oil prices and unabated capital outflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency dropped 43 paise to 73.34 against the US dollar in the early trade. The rupee opened lower at 73.26 and weakened further to quote at 73.34 a dollar against its previous closing of 72.91 on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares net worth a net of Rs 1,842 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and soaring crude oil prices that crossed the USD 85 per barrel.

The rupee on Monday tumbled 43 paise to end at a two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar on steady capital outflows.

Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency from importers, concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency.

Forex market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 137.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,388.52 in opening trade on Wednesday. 

