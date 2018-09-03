The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty rally on robust GDP data, rupee recovery

PTI
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 10:13 am IST

The 30-share index rebounded by 289.28 points, or 0.74 per cent, to quote at 38,934.35.

The NSE Nifty also went past 10,700 rising 71.30 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 11,751.80.
 The NSE Nifty also went past 10,700 rising 71.30 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 11,751.80.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 300 points in early session Monday on fresh buying in IT, teck and capital goods counters following robust GDP growth rate for the April-June quarter of fiscal and recovery in rupee.

The 30-share index rebounded by 289.28 points, or 0.74 per cent, to quote at 38,934.35. The benchmark bourse, however, pared some gains within the first hour of the session, and was trading 153.03 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 38,798.10 at 1000 hrs.

The gauge had lost 251.56 points in the past three sessions. The NSE Nifty also went past 10,700 rising 71.30 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 11,751.80.

Official data released after market hours Friday showed India's economy grew at two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of manufacturing and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over China to remain the world's fastest growing major economy.

The rupee's recovery from its record low against the dollar and fresh buying by domestic institutional investors also fuelled the uptrend in the market, brokers said. However, weak Asian cues capped the gains, they added.

Heavy buying was seen in IT, teck, capital goods, consumer durables, healthcare, power, auto, metal and PSU indices on BSE, rising up to 0.91 per cent. Auto stocks were in demand after the release of sales data for August on Saturday.

Wipro stock was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, by surging 6 per cent, after the IT services major on Sunday said it has won an over USD 1.5 billion engagement from Alight Solutions LLC, its biggest deal till date.

Other gainers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Infosys, SBI, TCS, ITC, M&M, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel, climbing up to 2.06 per cent.

However, shares of the country's largest private lender ICICI Bank fell 1.24 per cent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL and RIL, falling up to 1 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 171.92 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 212.81 crore on Friday, provisional data showed. Weak trend in Asian bourses was witnessed on worries about further escalation of the US and China trade war.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.28 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.21 per cent, while Shanghai Composite index shed 0.32 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09 per cent lower on Friday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham