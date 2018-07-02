The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex falls 159 points in early trade

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 10:44 am IST

The 30-share index dropped 158.93 points or 0.44 per cent to 35,264.55.

The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher on Monday, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.
 The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher on Monday, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher on Monday, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

However, auto and IT stocks, led by Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Infosys and TCS, were trading higher up to 0.96 per cent. Asian stocks were trading lower, as trade tensions between the US and its trading partners still continues to be a key concern for investors. The 30-share index dropped 158.93 points or 0.44 per cent to 35,264.55. The gauge had gained 385.84 points in the previous session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell below 10,700-mark by slipping 51.75 points or 0.48 per cent to 10,662.55. Sectoral indices led by power, FMCG, PSU, infrastructure, capital goods and banking stocks were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.07 per cent. Major losers were NTPC, Vedanta, L&T, Coal India, ITC, ONGC, Axis Bank, RIL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Power Grid, falling up to 3.29 per cent.

Brokers said sentiment remained weak in the absence of any positive trigger amid sustained capital outflows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 157.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,262.83 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.48 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index was down 1.13 per cent, following data showing a drop in Chinese factory activity and the expected imposition of US tariffs later this week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng markets are closed for a public holiday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, benchmark, asian stocks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

2

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

3

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

4

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

5

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham