Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends with good gains in volatile week, up 302 points

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

Total turnover during the week on BSE fell to Rs 16,759.27 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 16,908.19 crores.

Sensex started week higher at 35,074.32 and hovered between high of 35,438.22 and low of 34,735.11 before closing the week at 35,227.26.
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex ended with decent gains during the week, up by 302.39 points to close 35,227.26, while the broader Nifty garnered 91.05 points to finish at 10,696.20.

The key indices accumulated gains for the week in a widely swayed momentum, spirited by fall in crude prices and rupee rebounding from 16-month lows, despite volatility loomed large over the sentiment mainly on global state of affairs.

The global sell-off triggered by political uncertainty in Italy after populist parties' bid to take power collapsed led to speculation over the country's Euro membership.

While, back home, compounding domestic macro situation hovered on the horizon with Moody's forecast of cutting India's growth for 2018 to 7.3 per cent from previous 7.5 per cent.

Continued foreign institutional selling in the backdrop of rising bond yields and depreciating rupee also weighed on the market throughout week.

However, the key indices recouped on hectic short- covering in view of expiry of May derivative contracts, while India's robust seven quarter high GDP data retained the tag of world fastest growing economy redeeming investors optimism.

It was mired once again by slow down in country's manufacturing activity in May, weak global cues on renewed trade-war fears after US slapped duties on steel and aluminium imports from key European allies and Mexico.

The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI slowed down to 51.2 in May, compared to 51.6 in April.

The BSE Sensex started the week higher at 35,074.32 and hovered between high of 35,438.22 and low of 34,735.11 before closing the week at 35,227.26, showing gain of 302.39 points or 0.87 per cent.

(The Sensex gained a modest 76.57 points during the previous week session)

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 10,648.35 and traded between 10,764.75 and 10,558.45, the index finally closed at 10,696.20, gaining 91.05 points, or 0.86 per cent.

Broader indices continued to underperform for fifth consecutive week with smallcap and midcap ending with losses.

Buying was led by Oil and Gas, Auto, PSU, Banks, Capital Goods, IPO and Metals sectors.

Consumer Durable, IT, Teck, Realty, Power, HealthCare, FMCG saw profit-booking. 

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 912.23 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of June 01, 2018.

The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 51.90 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 15,852.51. The BSE Small-Cap index fell 172.47 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 16,978.96.

Among sectoral and industry indices, oil and gas rose by 2.90 per cent, auto 1.83 per cent, PSU 1.15 per cent, bankex 0.81 per cent, capital goods 0.48 per cent, IPO 0.20 per cent and metal 0.06 per cent, while consumer durables fell by 2.54 per cent, IT 1.65 per cent, teck 1.53 per cent, realty 1.28 per cent, power 0.93 per cent, healthcare 0.76 per cent and FMCG 0.07 per cent.

Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 16 stocks rose and remaining 14 stocks fell during the week. State-run Coal India rose 6.56 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Coal India declined 52.36 per cent to Rs 1295.34 crore on 12.01 per cent rise in net sales to Rs 25108.69 crore in Q4 March 2018 over Q4 March 2017 Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 5.16 per cent.

The company announced on 1 June 2018, that its auto sales performance for May 2018 stood at 46,849 vehicles, compared to 42,003 vehicles during May 2017, a growth of 12 per cent.

Separately, M&M said that its Farm Equipment Sector (FES) reported total sales of 14 per cent to 29,330 units in May 2018 over May 2017.

It was followed by HDFC Bank 4.87 per cent, Bajaj Auto 4.72 per cent, Sun Pharma 3.50 per cent, Maruti 2.87 per cent and Hero Motoco 2.15 per cent. TCS was the top losser in the Sensex pack it fell 51.74 per cent.

It was followed by Power Grid 2.85 per cent, Tata Motors 2.38 per cent, ICICI Bank 2.36 per cent, Dr Reddy 1.54 per cent, Wipro 1.49 per cent, ONGC 1.37 per cent and Axis Bank 1.31 per cent.

The total turnover during the week on BSE fell to Rs 16,759.27 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 16,908.19 crores and NSE rose to 1,79,457.86 crores compared to Rs 1,50,565.98 crores previously. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

