Petrol, diesel prices cut by 9 paise per litre

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 10:25 am IST

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 78.20 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre.

New Delhi: Prices for petrol and diesel were cut by nine paise on Saturday.

On Friday, price for petrol was Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 69.20 a litre in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the revised diesel prices in other metro cities are - Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai and 72.97 in Chennai.

Tags: petrol price, diesel price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

