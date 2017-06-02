The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex up 194 points, Nifty hits lifetime highs

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 10:38 am IST

NSE Nifty recovered by 57.40 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at its lifetime high of 9,673.50.

Bombay Stock Exchange.
 Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mumbai: Markets resumed their record-setting spree to hit fresh lifetime highs in opening trade today on sustained buying amid positive global cues.

BSE Sensex, which had lost 21.81 points in the past two sessions, bounced back by 194.97 points, or 0.62 per cent to trade at 31,332.56, breaching its previous record high of 31,255.28 touched on May 31.

All the sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, auto, teck and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.86 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty recovered by 57.40 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at its lifetime high of 9,673.50. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 9,649.60 on May 31.

Stocks of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors were in demand and rose by up to 1.90 per cent on the back of strong May sales data.

Other gainers in the Sensex pack were Adani Ports, NTPC, Cipla, TCS, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Coal India, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's and SBI during initial trade.

Brokers said a firming trend at other Asian markets, which tracked a record close at all three main indices in New York in yesterday's trade following strong private jobs report, kept sentiment upbeat.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.26 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.44 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.65 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

2

LIGO detects gravitational waves for a third time

3

Narendra Modi recalls his Russia visit as CM with Vajpayee 16 years ago

4

Take a look at 'Big B and the Bachchan bunch'

5

Alleged rift with Kohli to end Kumble’s future as India coach after Champions Trophy?

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham