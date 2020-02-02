Sunday, Feb 02, 2020 | Last Update : 04:14 AM IST

Business, Market

A 1,000-decibel boo from market

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHWIN J PUNNEN
Published : Feb 2, 2020, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2020, 3:01 am IST

Investor wealth, measured in terms of value of all listed shares on BSE, eroded by Rs 3,46,256.76 crore to settle at Rs 1,53,04,724.97 crore.

The Sensex ended 987.96 points, or 2.43 per cent, lower at 39,735.53. On similar lines, the Nifty-50 plunged 300.25 points, or 2.51 per cent, to close at 11,661.85.
 The Sensex ended 987.96 points, or 2.43 per cent, lower at 39,735.53. On similar lines, the Nifty-50 plunged 300.25 points, or 2.51 per cent, to close at 11,661.85.

Mumbai: The budget annoucement coincided with massive selling in the market. The Sensex plunged by over 1,000 points intra-day, its biggest fall in a decade, as the budget failed market expectations.

Investors pressed the sell button on Saturday as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent for the current fiscal, compared with the earlier target of 3.3 per cent of GDP and no growth-boosting measures were seen in the lengthy document for the sagging economy.

The Sensex ended 987.96 points, or 2.43 per cent, lower at 39,735.53. On similar lines, the Nifty-50 plunged 300.25 points, or 2.51 per cent, to close at 11,661.85.

Investor wealth, measured in terms of value of all listed shares on BSE, eroded by Rs 3,46,256.76 crore to settle at Rs 1,53,04,724.97 crore.

This was the benchmark's biggest drop since October 24, 2008, when it had plummeted 1,070.63 points, and the fourth biggest fall overall.

“Expectations were very high and therefore market is a bit disappointed but there are a lot of incentives for the foreign investors,” said Nirmal Jain founder & chairman, IIFL.

Since the last Budget presentation in July 2019, the Sensex has gained only  222.14 points or 0.56 per cent, while the Nifty slumped 149.30 points or 1.26 per cent.

Sitharaman also proposed lower income tax slabs for those foregoing various exemptions, and removed dividend distribution tax on companies, effectively shifting the tax burden to the recipients.

Analysts said income tax slab rejigs stoked fears of declining inflows in tax-saving investment aven-ues, while the proposed transfer of dividend distribution tax to investors added to the negative sentiment.

"The lack of major growth boosting measures in itself is negative for the equity market. The new income tax regime would also be negative for tax exempt equity savings schemes. Recasting of dividend taxation norms also seem to be on the balance negative for most domestic equity investors. Overall, the budget seems to be negative for the equity market," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The biggest losers in the Sensex pack were ITC, L&T, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank, losing over 6 per cent. Sectorally, the BSE Rrealty Index plunged 7.82 per cent, followed by capital goods, industrials, finance, Bankex and metal. IT and Teck ended with gains of up to 1.41 per cent.

Sitharaman said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent.

"We are extremely disappointed with the budget. No significant announcement for industry or consumers. Namesake changes in income tax slabs only to create political mileage that may not lead to any significant changes in growth prospects in near-term, Abhinav Gupta, President, Capital Market, Share India Securities, said.

Tags: sensex, union budget 2020-21

Latest From Business

The Union Budget 2020-21 was announced in the backdrop of unfavourable economic environment, with real GDP growth weakening to sub-5 per cent.

Near-term market volatility likely over unmet expectations

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister takes care of many concerns of MSMEs

Public expectation towards the Union Budget 2020 has been extraordinary especially at a time when the Indian economy is performing below its true potential. This is reflected in the fiscal deficit target pegged at 3.8% for FY20 and 3.5% for FY21.

A balanced Budget despite several constraints

The Budget on Feb 1 has extended Rs 1.50 lakh benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans by a year to March 2021 and also given gave tax holiday for another year to affordable housing developers to boost housing in the country.

Affordable housing gets tax holiday

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham