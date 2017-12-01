The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers 140 points on positive GDP data

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 10:09 am IST

30-share index, which had lost 575.09 points in the previous three sessions, was trading higher at 33,289.84.

Nifty rebounded 43.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 10,270.40. (Photo: PTI)
 Nifty rebounded 43.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 10,270.40. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered over 140 points in early session on Friday after fresh buying in bluechips triggered by positive GDP numbers for the September quarter amid mixed Asian cues.

Besides, investors creating new positions following the beginning of the December futures and options (F&O) series also lifted the key indices.

The 30-share index, which had lost 575.09 points in the previous three sessions, was trading higher by 140.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 33,289.84.

All the sectoral indices led by realty, auto and healthcare were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.29 per cent.

The Nifty also rebounded 43.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 10,270.40.

Sentiment got a boost after data showed that India's economy expanded by 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter as manufacturing revved up and business adjusted to the new GST tax regime, reversing a five-quarter slide in GDP growth, brokers said.

Auto stocks were in keen demand on expectations of encouraging November sales data.

Big gainers that supported the key indices include Tata Motors, ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma, L&T, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC and ITC Ltd with gains of up to 1.22 per cent.

A mixed trend at other Asian markets and overnight gains at Wall Street as the Dow Jones finished above 24,000 points for the first time on Thursday as the Senate tax cut plan moved closer to passage, too influenced sentiments here.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.01 per cent and Japan's Nikkei was almost flat in their early sessions while Shanghai Composite index fell 0.20 per cent.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, gdp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

If you wear face mask, you can potentially save millions: Delhi resident to Obama

2

Google Pixel 2 XL Review: Good software trapped in a mediocre body

3

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

4

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

5

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham