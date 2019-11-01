Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

Gold prices up Rs 181 to Rs 39,395 per 10 gram

The international gold prices were up as the trade deal uncertainty between the two major economies scared global investors.

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 181 to Rs 39,395 per 10 gram in the national capital on firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

On Thursday, gold had closed at Rs 38,214 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi were traded higher by Rs 181 reflecting overnight gains in the global prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices also increased Rs 270 to Rs 47,900 per kg, from Rs 47,630 per kg at the close of the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,513 per ounce and silver at USD 18.13 an ounce.

Bullion prices gained momentum after China raised doubts over long-term trade deal with the US which triggered selling in riskier assets, he added. P

