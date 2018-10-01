Petrol prices at record high, crosses 91 mark in Mumbai

A litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 91.08 in the financial capital of the country.

Mumbai: The price of petrol crossed the crucial Rs 91 mark in Mumbai on Monday after a 24 paise hike, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated. A litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 91.08 in the financial capital of the country, IOC website said.

In Delhi a litre of petrol costs Rs 83.49, while the fuel was purchased at Rs 86.80 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 85.30 per litre.

Diesel prices also rose on Monday. Diesel is now being sold at Rs 79.72 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.09 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.94 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 79.40 per litre in Chennai.

The petrol prices has gone up about 8 per cent while diesel prices has gone up by 10 per cent since August 1, 2018.

Brent crude oil prices hit their highest level since November 2014 on Monday ahead of US sanctions against Iran that kick in next month.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $83.24 per barrel at 0228 GMT, up 51 cents, or 0.3 per cent, their highest level since November 2014.

A combination of a dip in the value of rupee against the dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August.

(With agencies input)