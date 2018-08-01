The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs ahead of RBI policy decision

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 10:08 am IST

The 30-share index surged 83.65 points, or 0.22 per cent, to an all-time high of 37,690.23.

The broader NSE Nifty too hit a new high by rising 22.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,378.95.
 The broader NSE Nifty too hit a new high by rising 22.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,378.95.

Mumbai: Breaking all previous records, the BSE Sensex advanced by over 80 points to hit a new peak of 37,690.23, while the Nifty scaled a fresh high of 11,378.95 in opening trade ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy meet outcome due later in the day.

The 30-share index surged 83.65 points, or 0.22 per cent, to an all-time high of 37,690.23.

The gauge had gained 1,110.21 points in the previous seven record-setting sessions and closed at an all-time high of 37,606.58 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty too hit a new high by rising 22.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,378.95.

All sectoral indices led by oil and gas, FMCG, PSU, metal and banking stocks rose up to 0.95 per cent.

Brokers said investors were seen raising bets ahead of the monetary policy announcement, and foreign institutional investors too showed buying interest.

Shares of Bajaj auto, Vedanta, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, ITC, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, RIL, Coal India, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, rose up to 1.64 per cent. Among the top losers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, NTPC, Infosys and HDFC, falling up to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 572.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 290.87 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian stocks edged higher, following overnight gains in Wall Street, as a report of attempts to renew talks between the US and China eased trade war fears, but investors will be keeping a close eye on US Fed policy outcome due on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.35 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43 per cent higher on Tuesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

2

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

3

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

4

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

5

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham