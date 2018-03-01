The Asian Age | News



Sensex inches higher on positive GDP data, Nifty above 10,500

PTI
Published : Mar 1, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2018, 10:10 am IST

The 30-share index, which had lost 261.71 points in previous two sessions, opened 63.02 points, higher at 34,247.06.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark, rising 25.85 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,518.70.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose over 63 points in opening deals on Thursday, supported by fresh buying activity triggered by positive GDP data for the December quarter amid mixed Asian cues.

All sectoral indices inched higher, led by gains in metals, capital goods, infrastructure, realty, banking and auto stocks.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark, rising 25.85 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,518.70.

Market sentiment bolstered after the release of GDP data yesterday, that showed the economy recorded a five-quarter high growth of 7.2 per cent in the October-December quarter on good show by key sectors like agriculture, construction and manufacturing.

Besides, the combined index of the eight core sectors, including coal, steel, cement and petroleum, rose 6.7 per cent in January, up from 3.4 per cent in same month a year ago.

Major gainers that supported key indices include Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 1.70 per cent.

A mixed trend in other Asian markets influenced investor sentiment here, traders said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.02 per cent while Shanghai Composite index up 0.44 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, sheds 1.60 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.50 per cent lower on Thursday.

