Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

RBI governor may consider resigning after rift with govt: report

REUTERS
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 10:42 am IST

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

The rift between India’s central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between the RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the government, the media said, adding that all options were on the table.

The RBI was not immediately available for comment.

