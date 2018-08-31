The Asian Age | News

Fuel prices on the rise: Petrol Rs 78.52, diesel Rs 70.21 in Delhi

ANI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

People are facing problems due to rise in the price of petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices have again witnessed a hike on Friday morning with petrol being sold at Rs. 78.52 per litre and diesel at Rs. 70.21 per litre Delhi.
New Delhi: Fuel prices have again witnessed a hike on Friday morning with petrol being sold at Rs. 78.52 per litre and diesel at Rs. 70.21 per litre Delhi. People are facing problems due to rise in the price of petrol and diesel.

Petrol price has been increased by Rs 0.22 per litre since Thursday and diesel price by Rs 0.28 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol prices have shot up from Rs 85.72 per litre on Thursday, to Rs 85.93 per litre (increased by Rs 0.21 per litre), and diesel prices have increased by Rs 0.30 per litre from Rs 74.24 per litre to Rs 74.54 per litre.

On August 30, the petrol price was Rs 78.30 per litre in Delhi while diesel price was increased to Rs 69.93. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.24 per litre.

Tags: fuel prices, petrol price, diesel price, price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

