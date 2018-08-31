Fuel prices on the rise: Petrol Rs 78.52, diesel Rs 70.21 in Delhi

People are facing problems due to rise in the price of petrol and diesel.

New Delhi: Fuel prices have again witnessed a hike on Friday morning with petrol being sold at Rs. 78.52 per litre and diesel at Rs. 70.21 per litre Delhi. People are facing problems due to rise in the price of petrol and diesel.

Petrol price has been increased by Rs 0.22 per litre since Thursday and diesel price by Rs 0.28 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol prices have shot up from Rs 85.72 per litre on Thursday, to Rs 85.93 per litre (increased by Rs 0.21 per litre), and diesel prices have increased by Rs 0.30 per litre from Rs 74.24 per litre to Rs 74.54 per litre.

On August 30, the petrol price was Rs 78.30 per litre in Delhi while diesel price was increased to Rs 69.93. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.24 per litre.