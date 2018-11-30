The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 6.5; market price LPG cut by Rs 133

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 5:52 pm IST

A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 500.90 in the national capital from midnight.

The price reduction comes soon after six consecutive monthly hikes in rates since June.
 The price reduction comes soon after six consecutive monthly hikes in rates since June.

New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price on Friday was cut by Rs 6.52 per cylinder on account of tax impact on the reduced market rate for the fuel.

A 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 500.90 in the national capital from midnight tonight as against Rs 507.42 currently, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, said in a statement.

The price reduction comes soon after six consecutive monthly hikes in rates since June. Prior to this price cut, rates had gone up by Rs 14.13 per cylinder since then. Subsidised LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 2.94 per cylinder with effect from November 1.

IOC said non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a steep Rs 133 per cylinder to reflect fall in international oil rates and strengthening of the rupee. It will now cost Rs 809.50 per 14.2-kg bottle in Delhi.

All LPG consumers have to buy the fuel at market price. The government, however, subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in bank accounts of users. This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.

When international rates move up, the government provides a higher subsidy. And when they come down, subsidy is cut. As per tax rules, GST on LPG has to be calculated at the market rate of the fuel.

The government may choose to subsidise a part of the price but tax will have to be paid at market rates. So, with the fall in market price or non-subsidised LPG price, the tax incidence on subsidised cooking fuel has also come down, leading to the current price reduction.

"Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer for purchase of domestic LPG refill will reduce by Rs 133 cylinder, i.e. from Rs 942.50 per cylinder to Rs 809.50 cylinder in December, 2018 in Delhi market," IOC said.

Subsidised cooking gas consumers will get Rs 308.60 per cylinder subsidy in their bank accounts for the month of December. The subsidy transfer in the customer's bank account has been reduced from Rs 433.66 in November.

Tags: cooking gas, lpg price, gas cylinder, subsidy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

2

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

3

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

4

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

5

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham